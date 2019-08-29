City Council approves rezoning of properties in Casey's redevelopment plan

WARRENSBURG — The City Council voted to approve two ordinances to rezone two properties that are part of a plan to build a Casey’s General Store on Maguire Street.
Public comment for and against the rezoning of the two properties and the development of the Casey’s was heard Monday, Aug. 26, at the City Council meeting.
Mayor Casey Lund read letters from David Sheehan, Bill Gabel, Jim and Wanda Skelton and Charlie Kavanaugh in favor of the rezoning.
Johnson County Economic Development Corporation President Drew Lewis spoke to the City Council to express the JCEDC’s support of the development.
Denny Hoskins, a resident in the neighborhood, asked the City Council to consider how the addition of a Casey’s will impact the neighborhood. He also thanked the Casey’s representatives for meeting with residents to discuss the plans for the development to address their concerns.
George Hout expressed concern about traffic congestion at Gay and Maguire streets.
Jeff Laubach, a project manager with Schmidt, Beck and Boyd Engineering, the company working on the development, spoke about the project and the design drafts for the property.
Laubach said the properties in the two ordinances would largely serve as part of the buffer between the Casey’s and the residential neighbors to the east and a fence will be constructed.
The City Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance for a property at 309 E. Market St. zoned as a single family residence district to be rezoned as a general business district. The City Council also voted unanimously to approve an ordinance for a property at 310 E. Gay St. zoned as a one and two family residence district to a general business district. The properties share a property line.
The redevelopment plan to build a Casey’s General Store on Maguire Street includes merging eight lots into one, including the two properties at 309 E. Market St. and 310 E. Gay St.
Residents in the 300 blocks of East Market and East Gay streets submitted letters and spoke in opposition to the rezoning of the properties at the Aug. 5 Planning and Zoning meeting. Both requests were approved at the meeting.
City Council member Bryan Jacobs voted in opposition to the rezoning at the PZC meeting.
A minor plat for the Casey’s Addition development is scheduled to be on the PZC September agenda.
