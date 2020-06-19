WARRENSBURG — Assistant City Manager Danielle Dulin presented an ordinance to execute a procurement contract with Trojan Technologies for the East Wastewater Treatment Plant UV Upgrade Project at Monday's, June 15, City Council meeting.
The council approved the ordinance.
The UV Upgrade Project will replace the existing UV system, used to kill bacteria as part of the wastewater treatment process.
Dulin said the West Wastewater Plant UV system was previously upgraded.
Information provided to the council states Trojan agreed to provide the same equipment for the east plant as is installed at the west plant at a discounted rate of $30,000. Total cost of the equipment is $349,951.
Council member Nolan Brooks asked what the reason was for upgrading the UV system.
“The system that was there is now obsolete and they are no longer making parts for it,” Dulin said.
Installation of the equipment will be bid out in the fall with installation occurring in the spring of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.