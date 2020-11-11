WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg City Council met Monday, Nov. 9, approving two ordinances, recognizing a city employee for more than 40 years of service and approving a request for funding from the Christmas Store.
Mayor Bryan Jacobs attended virtually due to being quarantined.
Christmas Store
The council approved a request from the Christmas Store for $1,200 from the Stevenson Fund for the annual holiday meal provided for families in need.
Information provided to the council states the organization requests $600 annually, but was asking for $1,200 because the ongoing pandemic prevented the collection of food donations.
The Christmas Store anticipates about 500 families for their Christmas dinner and plans to distribute vouchers for perishable food items.
Finance Director Marcella McCoy said the Stevenson Fund had adequate funds to accommodate the request.
Resolution for Anderson
After more than 40 years, Office Manager Wanda Anderson is retiring from the Warrensburg Police Department.
Chairman Pro Tem Scott Holmberg read a resolution acknowledging Anderson’s career with the department.
Anderson began working for the City of Warrensburg after graduating from Warrensburg High School in 1978 and was later promoted to office manager.
The resolution recognized Anderson’s dedication to her job and her involvement in the community.
Central Bank agreement
City Manager Harold Stewart presented an ordinance authorizing the city manager and city clerk to execute a Development Agreement with Central Bank of Warrensburg regarding the city-owned property at 354 Hawthorne Boulevard.
“It was brought to my attention that the company coming into the old MC Sports building, Marshall’s, there were some challenges with meeting some of the financial requirements for that,” Stewart said.
Stewart said this reimbursement agreement is not to exceed $225,000.
The funds are to be used for improvements to the structure.
The council approved the ordinance.
Civic organizations
The council voted to approve an ordinance authorizing the city manager and city clerk to execute contracts with civic organizations.
Information provided to the council states the city enters into agreements with non-profits and other organizations which “provide public services that are important to the quality of life and economic growth of Warrensburg.”
These organizations include OATS Transit, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Whiteman Area Leadership Council, Johnson County Economic Development Corporation, Pioneer Trails Regional Planning Commission, Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, Warrensburg Main Street and the Depot Renovation, Preservation and Maintenance Corporation.
Presentation of grant
Darrelle Smith of Hero Fund USA presented a grant to Warrensburg Police Department Chief Rich Lockart in the amount of $7,250.
“We are working on a full replacement of our ballistic helmets,” Lockhart said.
Lockhart said the department has to match the dollar amount of the grant.
The funds will be used to replace 17 of the department’s ballistic helmets.
Smith said the primary mission of the organization, composed of volunteers, is to provide funding for safety equipment for first responders and to provide funding to the families of first responders following death or serious injury.
Appearances to the council - Kevin Scott
Kevin Scott, a graduate student at the University of Central Missouri and veteran, appeared before the council to discuss possible action in prohibiting the use of laser pointers during protests.
Scott referenced his time serving overseas and said he is concerned about the use of military-grade laser pointers because of possible damage to skin and eyes if used improperly.
There have been no reports of laser pointers used during demonstrations in Warrensburg.
