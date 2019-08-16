WARRENSBURG — An agreement for a Stormwater Repair Project was approved during the Monday, Aug. 12, City Council meeting for a stormwater pipe that has been determined to be beyond repair.
The City Council voted to approve an agreement between the City of Warrensburg and KAT Excavation, Inc. for the Cheatham Court Stormwater Repair Project.
Information provided to the council states a 54-inch metal pipe has deteriorated beyond repair, failing in several locations. The deterioration was first noted in 2007.
The city received three bids for the project.
City information states the lowest bid failed to “provide adequate references demonstrating ‘appropriate technical experience’” and was rejected. KAT Excavation submitted the second lowest bid at $237,624.
The project will include the installation of new piping, inflow and outfall structures, junction boxes and new street inlets.
Sewer rates
The City Council held a first reading of an ordinance that would adjust sewer rates for fiscal year 2020.
According to information about the proposed ordinance provided to the City Council, residential sewer accounts will be charged a base rate of $13 plus a volume charge of $2.72 for each of the first 200-cubic-feet of water used and a volume charge of $5.60 for each additional hundred-cubic-feet of water used.
Commercial sewer accounts will be charged a base rate set according to water meter size plus a volume charge of $4.88 for each hundred-cubic-feet of water used.
The current residential base rate is $13, the volume charge is $2.70 for the first 200-cubic-feet of water used and $5.11 for each additional hundred-cubic-feet of water used. The current volume charge for commercial users is $4.56 per hundred-cubic-feet of water used.
Annual operating budget ordinance
With the beginning of a new fiscal year approaching, the City Council is looking into the operating costs of the city’s various operations.
The City Council held a first reading Aug. 12 of an ordinance adopting the annual operating budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
Finance Director Matthew Lue gave a presentation on the FY20 budget later in the meeting, discussing the current fiscal year and various items in the proposed FY 20 budget.
CCW Addition
The City Council voted to approve the final plat of CWW, LLC Addition, located at 524 and 528 N.Warren St. in a low-density multifamily residence district.
The plat was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 5.
Building permit fees
Community Director Barbara Carroll discussed building permit fees with the City Council.
According to information presented to the City Council, building permit fees are determined by an equation designed to get back 40% of the costs of the Building Inspection Division.
The permit fee modifier was increased in 2016 and 2017. The permit fee modifier was not adjusted in 2018.
Recovery rates for 2016 and 2017 were 29% and 28%, respectively; 2018 saw a recovery rate of 41%.
Recycling Center
Public Works Director Marvin Coleman addressed the council about the expected increase in use of the city’s recycling center at Pine and Warren streets.
RISE Community Services announced earlier this month that the organization will no longer provide recycling services, leaving the city recycling center as the only recycling drop off in Warrensburg.
