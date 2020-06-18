WARRENSBURG — As a response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, employees for the City of Warrensburg rallied to collect food and monetary donations in a food drive for the Food Center.
From May 11 to 31, city employees contributed non-perishable food items and money. A total of $325 was collected in-person which will can purchase 22 grocery carts of food and supplies. Each grocery cart is meant to feed a family of four for a week.
“I wanted the Community to see something other than locked doors at City Hall and know that while we’re limiting access to the public, we were not limiting our interaction with the community,” Human Resource Assistant Kathy Hanson said.
The Food Center serves hundreds of families every month and the number of families seeking assistance has increased with the current economic conditions.
For more information, contact Mason Floyd at (660) 262-4606 or visit warrensburg-mo.com.
