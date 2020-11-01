WARRENSBURG — Local citizens showed their support for President Donald Trump during the Johnson County Trump Cruise Sunday, Nov. 1.
Noah Harness organized the parade, having been impressed with several similar events that took place in Kansas City.
Harness said that when he saw that none were being held in Johnson County, he decided to organize one himself.
Harness said he created a Facebook page with his plans for the parade and contacted the Johnson County Republican Central Committee to receive their support for the event.
In addition to showing support for Trump, Harness said the event was meant to show support for other Republican candidates as well as law enforcement.
Harness said he thought a parade would be an ideal event to show support because he has seen it is a good way to get a good turn-out of Republican voters.
Harness said he also wanted to host an event to bring people together as many 2020 events have been canceled due to COVID-19.
Attendees met in the Santa Fe Trail Shopping Center in Warrensburg and headed onto Burkarth Road before turning onto E. Russell Avenue at 2 p.m.
The parade traveled through Knob Noster, Chilhowee, Pittsville and Holden before returning to Warrensburg.
Roads were not shut down for the parade and attendees were asked to follow all traffic laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.