WARRENSBURG — A handful of Johnson County residents created a Change.org petition seeking Johnson County Community Health Services to reinstate the Johnson County mask mandate to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The mandate, put in place July 6, required community members to wear a face covering inside a public building or business. On Sept. 14, the mask mandate issued by JCCHS expired, but a public health advisory remains in place. The advisory does not require citizens to wear a face covering, but allows businesses and organizations to determine if they require masks inside their buildings.
The petition on Change.org states concern for citizens due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
“With the expiration of the Johnson County mask order, we feel it is our responsibility, for the health of our families and neighbors, to protect each other,” the petition, entitled “Right to Survive,” reads.
Lara Barricklow and two others, who want to remain anonymous, organized the petition.
"(The petition is to) just to show that there is public support for the mandate," Barricklow said. "We think a lot of people who are against (masks) have been really vocal about it, but they might just be a minority."
“So far, our total death number is low, and we would like to keep it that way,” the online petition states. “By reinstating the county mask order, we will keep the most vulnerable and at-risk in our community safe and healthy. This petition is to show Johnson County Community Health Services that the public supports the need for a county mask order.”
In an online poll of readers from Sept. 14 to Sept. 22 on dsjnow.com, 370 Daily Star-Journal respondents said the county should have ended the mask mandate while 325 respondents said the mandate should have remained in effect.
Barricklow said the organizers of the petition are concerned for the safety of those in the community.
"It kind of puts people in a tough spot," Barricklow said. "We don't have many choices for where we go run our errands. It's just up in the air whether people are going to be wearing masks in (stores or other businesses) or not."
JCCHS Community Outreach Coordinator Kerri Lewis said the petition has been brought to the JCCHS Board’s attention, adding on Thursday, Sept. 24, the board heard opinions and read emails from community members who opposed and supported reinstating the mask order.
Lewis said the board could not vote on whether or not to reinstate the mask order at meeting as it had not been listed as an agenda action item and that the board will need to meet in a special session to make it an action item before reconvening to make a decision.
JCCHS reports an overall total of 1,235 COVID-19 cases in Johnson County as of Monday, Sept. 28. Of those confirmed positive cases, 976 are considered recovered while 254 are still active. To date, there have been eight deaths in the county related to the virus. Six of the deaths have been reported by the county health agency and another two by The Arbors at Harmony Gardens — Memory Care Assisted Living by Americare.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has had 124,762 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,086 COVID-19 deaths to date. The state also reports 9,178 of the positive cases occurred within the past seven days.
As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, the petition had 446 signatures, but it is unclear if all those who signed the petition live in Johnson County. The petition's goal is to have 500 signatures.
