WARRENSBURG — Sacred Heart Catholic Church is one of numerous local churches that has been streaming mass, prayer services and meditations during the COVID-19 pandemic for church members to view at their homes.
The church has also offered Zoom meetings for school of religion and confirmation classes.
Additionally, Preschool Director Julie Frias has offered Zoom meetings for 4- to 5-year-olds to take part of.
"My staff has been very good about putting together some programs for the youth they can do while they're at home," Father Joe Bathke said. "The youngsters miss one another a lot, so we're glad we can do that."
The church was originally utilizing a laptop for its streams, but Office Manager Alison Headley has since purchased a camera to upgrade the video and audio quality of their streams.
Bathke said he finds it to be much easier to live stream rather than record, download and post as they initially tried doing.
"We're learning how to use the technology," Bathke said. "I don't know if there will ever be, for me, a perfect way to do it because I think worship should be a community thing and I think everybody recognizes that. You come to church because you want to be with other people."
He added that he is thankful that people have been patient as they worked out the best way to make their teachings available virtually.
Bathke said many churches, including his, have members who have been physically unable to attend service on Sundays or on a regular basis prior to social distancing protocols.
Bathke said the positive response from these church members in regards to providing an avenue to watch church services from their homes encouraged the church to continue streaming their services after social distancing protocols have been lifted.
"I've had several of them call because they've been able to connect with us through their home computers," Bathke said. "They've asked if we could continue to do it, so we're going to. We're going to continue to stream Sunday worship services and probably some other things."
Bathke said the church is even considering live streaming a wedding in the summer.
Bathke said live streaming sermons can be challenging for him as he is preaching to empty seats and a camera where rows of church members usually sit.
"It's difficult for me because when you're speaking, you take cues from people like what's making sense and what isn't," Bathke said.
Bathke said this challenge has continued as the church have begun its reopening process as it remains difficult to read church members' responses while they wear masks.
Bathke said as the church begins to reopen, the church is utilizing its lower level and having members sit in metal folding chairs as they can be disinfected more easily than their pews with cloths seats in the upper level.
Bathke said the church has had an average of 25to- 35 members during its masses in the two weeks it has resumed live service.
Further precautions being taken include not utilizing books, not singing in groups and asking all members to wear masks their entire time at the church.
Bathke said while it has been challenging for him and his staff to adhere to social distancing protocols, they are necessary in order to keep their church members safe.
Bathke said during the COVID-19 pandemic, he has kept in touch with Johnson County Community Health Services, which he said has been helpful in keeping the church informed.
