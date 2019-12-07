WARRENSBURG — The City of Warrensburg Christmas Tree Disposal Site will be open to Warrensburg residents from Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, to Jan. 17, 2020, at the southwest corner of Warren and West Pine streets.
This site is located one block west of the Pine Street recycle transfer site.
The Warrensburg Public Works Department asks Christmas trees not be left at the recycle site.
Only real Christmas trees will be allowed for disposal.
All ornaments, tree stands, garlands, wrappings and plastic bags should be removed before disposal.
Residents may also take trees and mulch from the site.
For more information, contact the Public Works office at (660) 262-4661.
