Christmas Store receives donation items, seeks additional monetary donations

WARRENSBURG — Volunteers spent Friday, Dec. 6, Saturday, Dec. 7 and Monday, Dec. 9, collecting donations for the 2019 Christmas Store at the Warrensburg Community of Christ Church.
Each year, a church on the Christmas Store Committee is in charge of the annual community event.
After the three days of collecting donations, the store placed an order for the remaining items.
It now seeks monetary donations to cover the remainder of the food that will be given out to more than 600 families.
The Christmas Store hopes to raise $20,000 to cover the remaining items.
Since 1993, the Christmas Store has provided hundreds of families with a traditional holiday meal, complete with all the trimmings. When the families pick up their sacks of food, a voucher is included, redeemable for perishable food items such as meat, dairy and produce.
Last year, the store served 421 families, for a total of 1053 individuals.
Distribution of the items collected is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
Any remaining donations will be given to the Food Center.
Those wanting to donate can do so online at communitymannaharvest.com or by contacting at (660) 238-6920 or kreser2011@hotmail.com.
