CHILHOWEE — The Labor Day weekend gets started on Thursday, Aug. 29, in Chilhowee for the 2019 Chilhowee Fair.
The fair runs Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 31.
Competition entries will be accepted from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Chilhowee Community Building.
At the same time, a pork dinner will take place.
Registration for the Corn Hole Tournament is open from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and begins at 7:30 p.m. in downtown.
Also at 7:30 p.m., Texas Hold-em will take place in the Chilhowee Community Building to conclude the night.
Competition entries resume from 7 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
The exhibits will be closed for judging beginning at 10 a.m.
Games and entertainment will fill downtown from 2 to 4 p.m.
Carnival rides will open at 6 p.m. on Main Street.
The Queen Coronation is set for 7 p.m. at Adair Arena.
The Queen Competition took place Saturday, Aug. 24.
A DJ and dancing will put a mark on the end of day two. This will take place from 9 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31
The Youth Livestock Show starts the final day of the fair.
The show begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, on Main Street.
Registration for the Baby Show is open from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Baptist Church in Chilhowee. The show begins at 9:30 a.m.
Registration for the Grande Parade begins at 9 a.m. at the Baptist Church.
Judging for the Grande Parade is planned for 11 a.m. with the parade beginning at noon.
Games and entertainment return to the downtown area from 2 to 4 p.m.
Carnival rides open at 6 p.m. on Main Street.
A rodeo will take place at 7 p.m. at Adair Arena and the fair will close with live music from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, in City Park.
