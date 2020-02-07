WARRENSBURG — With snow blanketing the field, the annual Snowball Hunt was that much more of a challenge.
Warrensburg Parks & Recreation's Recreation Superintendent Grace Joseph said about 100 children and their parents attended the annual event Jan. 25 at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 386 N.W. 145th Road.
Organized by the Parks and Recreation Department and the University of Central Missouri, the event allows children and their parents to “hunt” for “snowballs” they can later trade in for prizes.
UCM Assistant Chief Flight Instructor Bill Runyon pilots a Cessna airplane every year, dropping nearly 1,000 pingpong balls onto the field.
Joseph said the white pingpong balls in the white snow made the hunt actually feel like a hunt.
After the hunt, children could collect prizes.
Some families stayed after collecting prizes to search for any remaining pingpong balls lost in the snow.
