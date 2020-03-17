Amid the ongoing public health concerns, Child Safe of Central Missouri, Inc announced the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for March 23 in Sedalia has been canceled to the public.
"In order to continue to move forward but still share our joy with the public, Child Safe will be posting a video online via our Facebook page in the coming days," Child Safe states.
