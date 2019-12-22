WARRENSBURG — Child Safe, a child advocacy group based in Sedalia, hosted its first fundraiser in Johnson County on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the First Methodist Church, 141 E. Gay St.
A free-will donation dinner and cash-and-carry desserts preceded a Celebrity Dessert Auction with desserts donated by community members and local businesses.
Brothers Jeremy Garber, 20, and Jessie Garber, 15 auctioned off cakes, cookies and desserts.
Child Safe Executive Director Mari Asbury said the event raised about $4,500.
Asbury said this was the first time Child Safe has raised funds in Johnson County and the organization serves as many children in Johnson County as it does in Pettis County.
In total, Child Safe serves 13 counties, including Benton, Carroll, Chariton, Cooper, Henry, Hickory, Johnson, Lafayette, Linn, Montineau, Morgan, Pettis and Saline.
"Our child advocacy center ... provides forensic interviews for children who have been suspected (victims of) child abuse and neglect," Asbury said. "Most of the kids that we serve are sexual abuse (victims). We also provide advocacy for families, we provide therapy for families and we provide an education program. All of those services are provided at no cost."
The organization is grant-based and is funded through donations.
Asbury said Child Safe is planning to make the dessert auction an annual event in Johnson County.
The next Child Safe event is schedule to be an egg hunt in March in Pettis County.
For more information about Child Safe, visit childsafehouse.org.
