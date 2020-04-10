SEDALIA — Child Safe of Central Missouri has release a statement that the organization is concerned about incidents of child abuse rising while reports to the Missouri Children's Division are falling because kids are separated from those who can see the signs of child abuse during the COVID-19 crisis.
“With social distancing, along with schools and sports activities canceled, this leaves children vulnerable by being isolated from friends, teachers, coaches and other people that would notice and report a suspected abuse incident,” ChildSafe information states.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Child Safe is asking community members to pay extra attention and check on each other during this time of social distancing.
“We all share in the responsibility to protect children from neglect and abuse,” Child Safe information states.
Child Safe states community members can help by sharing information from the organization, putting blue pinwheels in their yard, wearing blue during the month of April and checking on friends and family often, as well as talking to their children about body safety and online safety.
On March 25, the Department of Social Services reported a 50 percent drop in Child Abuse and Neglect Holine calls since March 11.
"This low number of calls is very abnormal for the Hotline and our worst fear is that children are unsafe while at home," DSS Acting Director Jennifer Tidball said. "Teachers and child care providers are mandated reporters of suspected child abuse and neglect and are often our state’s best radar on a child’s wellbeing because children are in school or at child care each day."
A DSS press release states educators and child care providers make up the largest number of Hotline reports.
“This year, more than ever, everyone plays a role in preventing child abuse and neglect,” Child Safe states.
For more information about Child Safe and the signs of child abuse, visit childsafehouse.org.
If a child is suspected to have been neglected or abused, physically or sexually, call (800) 392-3738.
For more information about child abuse during the COVID-19 crisis, visit missourikidsfirst.org/protecting-children-from-abuse-during-the-covid-crisis.
