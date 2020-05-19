WARRENSBURG — The 79th Missouri Girls State session has been canceled and the 81st session of Missouri Boys State has been postponed due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
MBS was scheduled to take place June 13 through 20 and MGS was scheduled to take place June 21 through 27 at the University of Central Missouri.
MBS, sponsored by the American Legion, and MGS, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, are annual programs where delegates, high-schoolers preparing to enter their senior year, participate in a mock government at the local and state levels.
MBS and MGS press releases state that the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary each have been actively monitoring the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has been a difficult decision to make as we prepared for our 79th session on the campus of the University of Central Missouri,” the MGS press release states. “The rich history of our program includes only two prior session cancellations during the American Legion Auxiliary’s 100-year history, with both of these cancellations occurring during the time of World War II.”
The MBS press release states that program leadership is working to plan some form of MBS for later in the year and delegates will be notified no later than June 12.
“The safety and well-being of Missouri Boys State citizens and staff is our paramount concern and postponing the session is the responsible step to take,” the MBS press release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.