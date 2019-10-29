Central Bank takes to the sky for a customer appreciation day

WARRENSBURG — Central Bank employees and two Central Bank customers had the chance to take a ride in a hot air balloon.
The hot air balloon is part of a customer appreciation day that took place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, where bank customers could enter a drawing by leaving a Google review by the end of the business day about Central Bank for the chance to take an untethered hot air balloon ride Saturday, Oct. 26.
Bank employees had a chance to test out the hot air balloon Friday morning, floating up about 75 feet during a tethered hot air balloon ride in front of the Brentwood Center, 303 Hawthorne Boulevard.
Balloon Stormers of Columbia operated the balloon.
