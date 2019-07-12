JOHNSON COUNTY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Centerview teen received serious injuries from a wreck that occurred at 3:48 p.m. Thursday, July 11, in the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 50 at Highway AA.
The Highway Patrol report states the wreck occurred when Dustin J. Silvers, 17, traveled in the right lane of eastbound U.S. Highway 50 in his 2003 Dodge truck, traveled off the right side of the road and stuck the rear of an unoccupied 2006 Peterbilt that was stationary on the right shoulder.
The report states Silvers' vehicle then returned to the roadway and came to rest in the left lane.
The Highway Patrol states Silvers wore a safety device and was the only occupant in his vehicle at the time of the wreck.
He was transported to Research Medical Center, Kansas City, by Life Flight Air Ambulance.
The 2003 Dodge was considered a total loss.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the Kingsville Police Department assisted with the response.
A second, minor, crash was reported about 4:45 p.m. just east of the initial wreck.
