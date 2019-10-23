WARRENSBURG — Center Stage Academy will present "Godspell Jr." Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27.
Performances are at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Warrensburg High School Lecture Hall.
The cast of Godspell, Jr., starring 17 Center Stage theatre students in fifth through 12th grades, and the Godspell Kids, featuring seven students in second to fourth grades, under the direction of Jennifer Renfrow and musical direction of Scott Maple, welcome audiences to join in the celebration of one of the greatest stories ever told.
The Godspell Kids will open the show with songs of friendship and love, setting the joyous mood as a small group of disciples (the Godspell cast) take the stage to help Jesus (Gavin Moore) tell a variety of parables through song, dance and a lot of humor.
“I feel this show has brought joy to our lives and has given us a new positive outlook on life," ensemble member and “Beautiful City” soloist Ryleigh Seibel said. “It’s so positive and uplifting.”
When 8-year-old Abram Brown, one of the Godspell Kids, was asked his favorite part of being in the show, he replied with a grin, “Dancing, singing and making people happy."
Godspell cast includes Beth Anderson, Liam Bax, Annie Bryson, Gigi Coppenbarger, Danikyn Franklin, Perrin Franklin, Ava Greenberg, Lorelai Kuecker, Emma Likcani, Gavin Moore, Maddy O’Neal, Ben Renfrow, Jayme Rich, Margaret Ridenhour, Ryleigh Seibel, Cayden Shelly and Jahnaya Thomas.
Godspell Kids are Abram Brown, Riglee Bryson, Gabby Cuevas, Charlie Hunt, Lydia Johnson, Vivian Mallery and Kinley Stinson.
Tickets are general admission and will be available for purchase at the door.
Show run time is approximately one hour and 15 minutes including the pre-show.
Cost is $10 for ages 6 and up, $5 for ages 3 to 5 and free for ages 2 & under on a lap.
For further information, contact Center Stage Academy at (660) 747-6133 or visit centerstageacademy.org/ticketsgodspell.
