WARRENSBURG — Amid the glitter and glamour of a transformed studio, every child performer with the at Center Stage Academy of the Performing Arts was treated like a star during their own personal Red Carpet Recital experience May 22 through 24.
Dancers posed for pictures on the red carpet and at celebration stations throughout the building honoring their accomplishments.
Each dancer performed in the spotlight for their guests - all in front row seats.
“The Red Carpet Recital made Jolissa feel like a star from the moment we got out of our vehicle to the end,” Julie Ryberg, parent, said. “I have no idea how CSA pulled yet another amazing, safe and fun experience off. From her name being on a board, to the big star made out of balloons, the wall of fame and announced performance... she felt like a superstar.”
This was not the 20-year celebration Center Stage owner/director Jennifer Renfrow envisioned when the season began.
Renfrow pivoted from holding her traditional recitals, with hundreds of dancers backstage and thousands of people in the audience, to creating an event for each dancer and their family while following COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“As we were leaving, I looked at my girls carrying their flowers, with little pieces of confetti in their pigtails both grinning from ear to ear, and it made my heart smile because I knew they felt special,” Kris Macaulay said.
After nine weeks of dancing together apart via Zoom, Renfrow said she wanted to create a newmemory for the families to celebrate the one-of-a-kind season.
"I can’t thank our studio parents enough for their support over the past weeks as we transitioned to distance learning and dancing safer at home," Renfrow said. "With their help we have done perhaps some of the most important work of this season - that of providing kids an anchor to the familiarity and comfort of their friends, peers and teachers during a very difficult time. I am beyond grateful not only for each and every family who has adapted quickly with us this season, but for all the families who have shared a part of themselves with Center Stage over the last incredible 20 years. I look forward more now than ever to our shared future together.”
For more information, call Center Stage Academy at (660) 747-6133 or email info@centerstageacademy.org.
