Celebration includes story of recovery

WARRENSBURG — The path to recovery is not the same for everyone, but for Haley Lillard the path led her to Recovery Lighthouse.
Lillard, a Warrensburg resident, shared her story during the Celebration of Recovery event on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Recovery Lighthouse hosted the event.
The annual event serves as a way to increase awareness about mental illness and substance abuse during National Recovery Month.
Lillard has been in the Lime Tree Women’s Program, a long-term womens sober living house, for 14 months.
“It’s been life-changing,” Lillard said. “I really needed help getting on my feet."
Lillard found Recovery Lighthouse through her probation officer when she was required to attend counselling and outpatient classes.
“I was in some legal trouble in years past,” Lillard said. “I was homeless, jobless and hopeless, really, and through Recovery Lighthouse I’ve been able to get a job and find 12-step meetings to really get my life together … and be around a lot of safe and helpful people that are my support group.
“I needed to heal from the past life I lived and I’ve been able to do that (at Lime Tree)."
Lillard said Recovery Lighthouse lifts people up when they need resources and a place to be safe.
More than 60 people attended the Celebration of Recovery to hear Lillard's story, eat barbecue, view art and listen to live music.
