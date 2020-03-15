The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Sunday night, March 15, new guidance for organizers of large events and mass gatherings including limiting attendance at events with 50 people or more for eight weeks
"Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities," states a CDC release.
"Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene and social distancing," the release states. "When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual. This recommendation does not apply to the day-to-day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning or businesses. This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus. This recommendation is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials."
