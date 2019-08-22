WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg residents awoke to the activation of the outdoor warning system about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
"Due to an unknown technical issue the outdoor warming system self activated at approximately 12:30 a.m.," a Facebook post from the Johnson County Emergency Management at 1:18 a.m. stated.
The system told people an emergency was occurring and instructed people to stay inside.
A RAVE message sent out at 12:37 a.m. reported there was no emergency and Johnson County EMA was working with Johnson County, Missouri E-911 and the City of Warrensburg to determine the cause of the malfunction.
"The sirens within the City of Warrensburg not only have the capabilities of alerting due to severe weather but can broadcast other information such as shelter-in-place emergency instructions due to an active threat, civil defense emergency or hazardous materials incident," a second Facebook post from EMA at 1:18 a.m. stated.
To sign up for RAVE messages, visit jocoema.com/rave.html.
