Cats, other small animals shown at the Johnson County Fair

JOHNSON COUNTY — Along with poultry and rabbits, cats and other small animal were shown at the Johnson County Fair.
The Johnson County United Way supports the small animal shows.
Participants received blue, red or white ribbons for their small animals.
The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, his/her 4-H and where he/she is from.
It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.
CATEGORY: SMALL ANIMAL
Class — Cat Showmanship
Riley Edmunds, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Senior Showmanship
Ellison Hall, Blue, Blackwater Bobcats, Holden, Junior Showmanship
Class — Cat Queen
Riley Edmunds, Blue (2)
Ellison Hall, Blue, Best Queen
Class — Miscellaneous/Other Small Animals
Easton Smith, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.