WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Emergency Management Agency Director Troy Armstrong announced the appointment of Cassidy Poteet to the position of JCEMA chief deputy director on Friday, April 17.
Poteet has held the position of deputy director since Nov. 9, 2018.
Poteet began with JCEMA as an intern in March 2018.
She graduated from the University of Central Missouri with a Bachelor of Science in Crisis and Disaster Management and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
Poteet also serves on the Rural Region-A Regional Homeland Security Oversight Committee and is a member of the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT).
