WARRENSBURG — The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to approve two minor plats, Casey’s Addition and Mannerings Broadview Estates, during the Tuesday, Sept. 3, meeting.
The Casey’s Addition minor plat consists of 1.97 acres located between Gay and Market streets east of Maguire Street. The intended use of the lot is to be a Casey’s General Store with a convenience store and retail gas sales.
The minor plat triggers right-of-way improvements to the gutter, sidewalk and curb on the sides of the property on Gay, Maguire and Market streets.
The Warrensburg City Council voted to rezone two properties that are part of the development from residential to general business during the Aug. 26 meeting.
The minor plat of Mannerings Broadview Estates consists of 1.79 acres located at 805, 807 and 809 Broad St.
The plat splits the existing lot into three lots and the property is zoned as a low-density multifamily residence district.
The minor plat triggers sidewalk improvements where the property is located on Broad Street.
