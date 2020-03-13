Care Connection for Aging Services will close its central office in Warrensburg and all 21 West Central Missouri senior centers to the public beginning Monday, Feb. 16, through March 31.
The area agency on aging will continue to have staff at central office and most centers to answer telephones and to prepare and deliver meals to the homebound during this time.
Homebound seniors who already receive meals should see no stoppage of their deliveries. Participants who regularly have lunch at the center dining rooms may contact the center staff about other options.
Care Connection serves individuals 60 and older, and the federal Centers for Disease Control has advised that people in that age group avoid public places and crowds as much as possible because of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States.
“We are not acting out of panic or fear, but in an abundance of caution – out of respect for public concerns and for the protection of both our staff and seniors,” Care Connection Executive Director Diana Hoemann said. “In taking these measures, we are doing our part to lessen the spread of the virus during this pandemic.”
All fitness classes, services, such as tax preparation and in-person care management, educational programs, in-center volunteer activities, and fundraisers have been canceled or postponed. Volunteers who deliver meals should call the center coordinators about whether they will continue. Staff members will fill in where volunteers are not comfortable delivering meals.
“It’s important to remember that we are still taking care of our most vulnerable population,” Debbie Krieger, Regional Services director and Disaster Preparedness coordinator for the agency, said.
Care Connection staff will work on a case-by-case basis to meet the needs of clients.
The agency leadership team will reassess the situation and determine whether to remain closed past March 31, Hoemann said.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services set up a hotline, (877) 435-8411, for possible coronavirus reporting.
The website cdc.gov has an abundance of information about preventing, detecting, treating and reporting the coronavirus.
Care Connection for Aging Services is a non-profit area agency on aging with a mission to provide opportunities to create positive aging experiences.
For more information, call 1-800-748-7826 or goaging.org.
