WARRENSBURG — Care Connection for Aging Services is celebrating Social Work Month in March by spotlighting the Care Management Program in Johnson County.
Care Managers Laura Miles, Shery Fogle and Penny Humphrey serve Johnson County with a full range of services for people 60 years old and older as well as their caregivers.
The 2020 Social Work Month theme is “Generations Strong.”
The National Association of Social Workers sponsors the month.
One purpose is to “spotlight the life-affirming work that social workers from all generations — from the Greatest Generation to Generation Z — are doing,” according to the NASW website.
Care Connection can provide one-on-one, personalized guidance for older adults and caregivers to receive specific care and resources based on their individual situations.
The agency provides information and enrollment assistance in a wide variety of programs from energy assistance or housing to help with paying for prescription medications and Medicare premiums.
For more information, call (800) 748-7826.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.