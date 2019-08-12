WARRENSBURG — Miniature mariners and adults set sail Saturday morning, Aug. 10, with paint and duct tape holding together their cardboard boats creations.
Eight competitors constructed cardboard boat creations for the annual Cardboard Boat Race competition hosted at the Nassif Aquatic Center.
Some boats stayed afloat, others rapidly took on water. All competitors were required to wear a life vest while in the water.
London Russell's boat, The Unicorn, won the Titanic Award.
David Brisbin's boat, the 2 Hot 2 Touch, won the Innovative Construction category and first place in the 12 and under category.
Josh and Logan Turney's boat, the SS Moo Cow, won the Best Decorated award.
Mason and Camden Kenneneck's boat, the K5, won the Most Original award and first place in Team/family.
Steve Grandfield's boat, The Survivor, won in the Adult category.
Other competitors were James Russell, US Flag Army; Jordan Wilson, The Toaster; and Jack Moore, Fire Archer.
If their boats were still intact after the competition, competitors were allowed to paddle around the pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.