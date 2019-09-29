WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Wheels Car Club combined with Burg Fest for its 31st annual Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 28.
After taking place at the Johnson County Fairgrounds last year, the show moved into downtown Warrensburg this year.
Cars lined portion of Holden and Gay streets and even overflowed into parking lots.
Last year at Burg Fest, the Warrensburg club hosted a cruise-in show for it members.
This year though, the club's annual show combined with an annual event in downtown Warrensburg, which was also held in conjunction with the University of Central Missouri's Family Weekend.
There were more than 130 entries at the 2019 event.
People got the opportunity to participate in both events without having to leave the downtown area.
There were cars, trucks, vans and motorcycles at the show.
Jaeger Tires has donated a set of Goodyear Tires, up to a $1,000 value, as the grand prize.
There was also $500 cash drawing for one registered participant and a $100 drawing for three preregistered participants.
There were be more than 60 awards available.
