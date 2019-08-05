Car considered complete loss after fire

A vehicle is considered a complete loss after a fire Sunday night, Aug. 4, on U.S. Highway 50, just west of Northwest 361st Road.
Johnson County Fire Protection District Chief Larry Jennings states an alarm went out about 7:16 p.m. to the report of a vehicle losing power while traveling on the highway.
Jennings states the vehicle pulled off into the median.
Crews arrived on scene at 7:20 p.m.
Jennings said the vehicle was smoking and fire spread from the engine compartment area.
The fire was under control by 8:10 p.m. and crews cleared the scene by 8:34 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
