JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County voters elected their political party candidates for local positions during the Primary Election Tuesday, Aug. 4.
John Marr won the Republican nomination to another term as Eastern District County Commissioner, defeating challenger Aaron Brown with 65% of the vote.
Marr received 1,831 votes while Brown received 986 votes.
"I'm quite thrilled with my support and everybody that voted for me," Marr said. "I welcome the support and votes again in the November election and I look forward to doing four more years of service for the people of Johnson County."
Raymond James won the Democratic nomination for the Eastern District County Commissioner position, defeating challenger John Hart with 55.78% of the vote.
James received 734 votes while Hart received 582 votes.
"I'm very happy to see that result," James said.
James went on to say he was disappointed that the majority of Johnson County voters voted 'no' to Amendment 2, Medicaid expansion, but looks forward to reaching out to the community to find out what issues he can work to solve.
Marr will be opposed by James for the position of Eastern District County Commissioner in the upcoming general election.
Laura Smith won the Republican nomination to her first full term as Johnson County Collector of Revenue, defeating challenger Paula West with 52.2% of the vote.
Smith received 2,824 votes while West received 2,586 votes.
Smith will be unopposed in the November General Election.
"I'm very thrilled and honored to receive the votes this evening," Smith said. "I look forward to serving the citizens of Johnson County. I've been in office since March and I've learned a lot. I enjoy the position and I'm very honored to serve the taxpayers of Johnson County."
Gene Lang won the Republican nomination for the Warrensburg township SE-1 committeeman position, defeating challenger Byron McMurphy with 53% of the vote.
Lang received 247 votes while McMurphy received 219 votes.
Lang will be unopposed in the November General Election.
Incumbent Western District County Commissioner Charlie Kavanaugh, unopposed for the Republican nomination with 2,525 votes, will be opposed by Arnold Wilson, unopposed for the Democratic nomination with 1,055 votes, in the upcoming general election.
Incumbent Johnson County Public Administrator Nancy Jo Jennings, unopposed for the Republican nomination with 5,248 votes, will be opposed by Donald Lee Atkinson, unopposed for the Democratic nomination with 2,288 votes, in the upcoming general election.
All other local candidates, all incumbent, were unopposed in the Primary Election and will be unopposed in the November General Election, taking office in January.
They are:
- Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman (5,335 votes)
- Johnson County Assessor Mark Reynolds (5,293 votes)
- Johnson County Treasurer Heather Reynolds (5,273 votes)
- Johnson County Coroner Clark Holdren (5,249 votes)
