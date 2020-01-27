JOHNSON COUNTY — The candidate filing period for the April 7 city, school district and special district elections has ended.
Johnson County
Fire Protection District No. 1
Scott Hackler is uncontested for election to the Board of Directors, a six-year term.
Fire Protection District No. 2
Cynthia Stocklaufer, Jeanie Worsley and Steve Ewing seek election as director for JCFPD No. 2, a six-year term.
Emergency Services — East Division
Andrew Munsterman, Paul Polychronis, James D. Bell and Troy Armstrong seek election to two Board of Trustees seats, each a four-year term.
Emergency Services — West Division
Joshua Teaney, David Miller and Darlene Buckstead seek election to two Board of Trustees seats, each a four-year term.
Western Missouri Medical Center
Rita White is uncontested for election to the Board of Trustees, a five-year term.
Ambulance District
Ray Patrick is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 3 seat, a three-year term.
Mary Kidd is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 6 seat, a three-year term.
Public Water Supply District No. 1
Timothy Evert is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 1 Board of Directors seat, a three-year term.
Charles Reynolds is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 2 Board of Directors seat, a three-year term.
Public Water Supply District No. 2
Derrel Pinson is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 3 Board of Directors seat, a three-year term.
Tom Craig is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 4 Board of Directors seat, a three-year term.
Public Water Supply District No. 3
Terry Schell is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 4 Board of Directors seat, a three-year term.
Southeast Sewer District
No candidates filed for the supervisor seat, a five-year term. The position will be determined by write-in.
Blackwater Reorganized Sewer District
Bettie Moore is uncontested for election to a Board of Trustees seat, a five-year term.
Warrensburg
City Council
Casey Lund seeks reelection and Jim Kushner and Tarl Bentley both seek election for two seats, each a three-year term.
Board of Education
Gary Grigsby, Justin Johnson and Scott Chenault seek reelection for three seats, each a three-year term, on the Warrensburg Board of Education.
James Macaulay and Julie Lewis seek election for one seat, an unexpired two-year term on the Warrensburg Board of Education.
Chilhowee
Mayor
Jackie D. Campbell and Billy J. Fields seek election as mayor of Chilhowee.
Alderman
Lois Morrison is uncontested for election to an alderman at-large seat, a two-year term. A second two-year term for an alderman seat was open for filing, but no candidates filed for the position. The second alderman seat will be determined by write-in.
Sherri Swope is uncontested for election to an alderman at-large seat, a one-year term.
Board of Education
Mathew Arne, Mylissa Jennings and Chris Postlethwait seek reelection for three seats, each a three-year term.
Knob Noster
City Collector
Christina Limback is uncontested for election to the position of city collector.
Alderman
Misty Thomas, Perry Byerly and John Cohen Jr. seek election to the Ward 1 alderman seat, a two-year term.
Jesse Stauffer-Baum and Joe Burnor seek election to the Ward 2 alderman seat, a two-year term.
Jim Limback and Thomas Charrette seek election to the Ward 3 alderman seat, a two-year term.
Board of Education
Kelly Davis and Paul Bertschy seek reelection as MaryAnn Matthews and Grant Jones seek election for three seats, each a three-year term.
Leeton
Alderman
An official list of candidates will be published at a later date.
Board of Education
Michael Nussbaum and Jake Corson seek reelection, while Mari Manley and John Davis seek election. Three seats will be on the ballot, each a three-year term.
Centerview
Alderman
Jennie Edwards and Nikki Branscun seek election to two alderman at-large seats, each with a two-year term.
Board of Education
Melissa Livengood and Chris White seek reelection while Crystal Mefford, Vicki Doak and Matt Smith seek election. Three seats will be on the ballot, each a three-year term
Holden
City Council
Elizabeth Weeks is uncontested for election to the Ward 1 City Council seat, a two-year term.
Jeremy Knox is uncontested for election to the Ward 2 City Council seat, a two-year term.
James (Rusty) Kephart is uncontested for election to the Ward 3 City Council seat, a two-year term.
Linda S. Johnson and N. Ray Briscoe seek election to the Ward 4 City Council seat, a two-year term.
Board of Education
Tonyea Inglis, Bill Faust Jr. and Ray Briscoe seek reelection while Alex Haun seeks election to three seats, each a three year term.
Kingsville
Alderman
Edward M. Thomas and E.L. Pete Montgomery seek election to two alderman at large seats, each a two-year term.
Board of Education
Julie Stout and Mike Collens seek reelection and Gary Morrison and Todd Brende seek election to three seats, each a three-year term.
Stephanie Smith is uncontested for election to an unexpired two-year term seat and is uncontested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.