JOHNSON COUNTY — The candidate filing period for the April 7 city, school district and special district elections has ended.

Johnson County

Fire Protection District No. 1

Scott Hackler is uncontested for election to the Board of Directors, a six-year term.

Fire Protection District No. 2

Cynthia Stocklaufer, Jeanie Worsley and Steve Ewing seek election as director for JCFPD No. 2, a six-year term.

Emergency Services — East Division

Andrew Munsterman, Paul Polychronis, James D. Bell and Troy Armstrong seek election to two Board of Trustees seats, each a four-year term.

Emergency Services — West Division

Joshua Teaney, David Miller and Darlene Buckstead seek election to two Board of Trustees seats, each a four-year term.

Western Missouri Medical Center

Rita White is uncontested for election to the Board of Trustees, a five-year term.

Ambulance District

Ray Patrick is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 3 seat, a three-year term.

Mary Kidd is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 6 seat, a three-year term.

Public Water Supply District No. 1

Timothy Evert is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 1 Board of Directors seat, a three-year term.

Charles Reynolds is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 2 Board of Directors seat, a three-year term.

Public Water Supply District No. 2

Derrel Pinson is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 3 Board of Directors seat, a three-year term.

Tom Craig is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 4 Board of Directors seat, a three-year term.

Public Water Supply District No. 3

Terry Schell is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 4 Board of Directors seat, a three-year term.

Southeast Sewer District

No candidates filed for the supervisor seat, a five-year term. The position will be determined by write-in.

Blackwater Reorganized Sewer District

Bettie Moore is uncontested for election to a Board of Trustees seat, a five-year term.

Warrensburg

City Council

Casey Lund seeks reelection and Jim Kushner and Tarl Bentley both seek election for two seats, each a three-year term.

Board of Education

Gary Grigsby, Justin Johnson and Scott Chenault seek reelection for three seats, each a three-year term, on the Warrensburg Board of Education.

James Macaulay and Julie Lewis seek election for one seat, an unexpired two-year term on the Warrensburg Board of Education.

Chilhowee

Mayor

Jackie D. Campbell and Billy J. Fields seek election as mayor of Chilhowee.

Alderman

Lois Morrison is uncontested for election to an alderman at-large seat, a two-year term. A second two-year term for an alderman seat was open for filing, but no candidates filed for the position. The second alderman seat will be determined by write-in.

Sherri Swope is uncontested for election to an alderman at-large seat, a one-year term.

Board of Education

Mathew Arne, Mylissa Jennings and Chris Postlethwait seek reelection for three seats, each a three-year term.

Knob Noster

City Collector

Christina Limback is uncontested for election to the position of city collector.

Alderman

Misty Thomas, Perry Byerly and John Cohen Jr. seek election to the Ward 1 alderman seat, a two-year term.

Jesse Stauffer-Baum and Joe Burnor seek election to the Ward 2 alderman seat, a two-year term.

Jim Limback and Thomas Charrette seek election to the Ward 3 alderman seat, a two-year term.

Board of Education

Kelly Davis and Paul Bertschy seek reelection as MaryAnn Matthews and Grant Jones seek election for three seats, each a three-year term.

Leeton

Alderman

An official list of candidates will be published at a later date.

Board of Education

Michael Nussbaum and Jake Corson seek reelection, while Mari Manley and John Davis seek election. Three seats will be on the ballot, each a three-year term.

Centerview

Alderman

Jennie Edwards and Nikki Branscun seek election to two alderman at-large seats, each with a two-year term.

Board of Education

Melissa Livengood and Chris White seek reelection while Crystal Mefford, Vicki Doak and Matt Smith seek election. Three seats will be on the ballot, each a three-year term

Holden

City Council

Elizabeth Weeks is uncontested for election to the Ward 1 City Council seat, a two-year term.

Jeremy Knox is uncontested for election to the Ward 2 City Council seat, a two-year term.

James (Rusty) Kephart is uncontested for election to the Ward 3 City Council seat, a two-year term.

Linda S. Johnson and N. Ray Briscoe seek election to the Ward 4 City Council seat, a two-year term.

Board of Education

Tonyea Inglis, Bill Faust Jr. and Ray Briscoe seek reelection while Alex Haun seeks election to three seats, each a three year term.

Kingsville

Alderman

Edward M. Thomas and E.L. Pete Montgomery seek election to two alderman at large seats, each a two-year term.

Board of Education

Julie Stout and Mike Collens seek reelection and Gary Morrison and Todd Brende seek election to three seats, each a three-year term.

Stephanie Smith is uncontested for election to an unexpired two-year term seat and is uncontested.

