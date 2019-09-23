WARRENSBURG — As we draw towards the last weekend of September, that means Burg Fest is right around the corner.
The 2019 event runs from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
This year's event runs in conjunction with the University of Central Missouri's Parents Weekend.
Friday, Sept. 27
The 2019 event gets start at 4 p.m. Friday as vendors open to the public.
Vendors include artisans, crafters and food vendors.
Vendors are open until 9 p.m.
The Beer Tent is open from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday.
This section is for those 21 years old and older.
Participants must have a valid ID for the purchase of a Beer Tent wristband.
Open container is only permitted in the festival area.
A kickoff will take place at 6 p.m. on the Main Stage, located behind the Johnson County Courthouse.
Headline performances on Friday include Fred Wickham & the Hadacol Caravan at 6:45 p.m. followed by The Nace Brothers at 9:30 p.m.
The performances will take place on the Main Stage.
The first day concludes with an outdoor movie double feature on the Johnson County Courthouse lawn provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County.
"Secret Life of Pets 2" will show at 7 p.m. with "Shazam!" to follow.
Saturday, Sept. 28
The Warrensburg Farmers' Market gets things started on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The market is located between Holden and College streets.
Not long after the start of the Farmers' Market, the Warrensburg Wheels Cruise-in Car Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on East Gay Street.
Vendors and the Children's Zone will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The First Baptist Church of Warrensburg will sponsor the Children's Zone.
The Midwest Trauma Society will host a Bike Rodeo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Beer Tent is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
The Kids Burg Train will take place from noon to 4 p.m.
The Cornhole Tournament is set to begin at 3 p.m.
Registration begins at 1 p.m. for the tournament located on Hout Street, south of the courthouse.
Rocky, the 2019 Old Drum Ambassador, will take part in a meet-and-greet from 1:30 to 2 p.m. followed by a local mascot meet-and-greet from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Entertainment Stage, located in front of the courthouse, has a full slate on Saturday: Twister Sports, 10:30 a.m.; University of Central Missouri Theater and Dance Club, 11 a.m.; Warrensburg High School Cheer and Poms squads, 11:30 a.m.; Center Stage Academy of Performing Arts, noon; and New Century Dulcimers, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday's Main Stage schedule includes Manda Shea & The Sumpthin Bros at 5 p.m., My Oh My at 7 p.m. and Paralandra at 9 p.m.
