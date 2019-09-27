WARRENSBURG — The rain held off Friday night, Sept. 27, for the start of the 2019 Burg Fest.
The 2019 event got started at 4 p.m. as vendors opened to the public.
Vendors included artisans, crafters and food vendors.
The Beer Tent was open from 5 to 11 p.m.
A kickoff took place at 6 p.m. on the Main Stage, located behind the Johnson County Courthouse.
The University of Central Missouri drumline, cheerleaders, twirlers, Mulekickers, Mo and athletes were on hand for the opening ceremonies.
Mayor Casey Lund addressed the crowd to start the event and Nick Schneider sang the National Anthem.
Headline performances on Friday included Fred Wickham & the Hadacol Caravan and The Nace Brothers.
The first day concluded with an outdoor movie double feature on the Johnson County Courthouse lawn provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County.
“Secret Life of Pets 2” showed first and “Shazam!” followed.
