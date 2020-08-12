WARRENSBURG — Due to COVID-19 concerns and discussions of the safety of the public, Warrensburg Main Street Board of Directors and staff made the decision to cancel Burg Fest 2020.
The two day event in downtown Warrensburg was initially set to take place Sept. 25 and Sept. 26.
WMS Executive Director Jill Purvis said planning for this year's Burg Fest began in January and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, WMS had already booked all of the bands and reserved the majority of the kid's area.
However once COVID-19 hit, Purvis said the planning of the event, most of which had been completed, was put on hold.
"It was more of a waiting game," Purvis said. "So as (Burg Fest) got closer, we could gauge what to do and how best to move forward."
Purvis said the WMS Board of Directors discussed the pros and cons of moving forward with the event and canceling it, as well options to try to keep people safe.
"We decided for this year, we were going to cancel the festival in the best interest of keeping everyone safe and not really knowing six weeks out even just the nature of COVID-19," Purvis said. "It has ebbs and flows with spikes and decreases, so we decided to cancel the festival and look forward to 2021."
Purvis said those who wish to volunteer for Burg Fest 2021 can reach out to the Warrensburg Main Street office once planning begins in January 2021.
