WARRENSBURG — Bullet holes and bullets were found Dec. 4 and 5 in two houses in the Cayhill subdivision.
Warrensburg Police Chief Rich Lockhart said the holes in the houses were determined to be from rifle rounds from different directions and most likely from hunting in nearby fields and wooded areas.
Lockhart said hunters should make sure to be aware of the surrounding areas when hunting and to avoid shooting in the direction of residential areas.
There were no injuries reported.
Residents reported finding bullets inside the residences.
