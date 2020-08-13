WARRENSBURG — As a means of recovery, the City of Warrensburg is considering no longer funding the Old Drum and Friends Animal Shelter.
At the local level, the City of Warrensburg receives funds from sales tax revenue which, due to the pandemic, has decreased.
An option in the proposed 2020-2021 budget, presented by Finance Director Marcella McCoy at the Aug. 10 City Council meeting, would be to eliminate funding to the Animal Shelter, located at 35 Southwest 101 Road. Other options would include eliminating several positions within the city.
“We have a responsibility to taxpayers to present a balanced budget. … The last thing I want to do right now is make a recommendation to close the Animal Shelter,” City Manager Harold Stewart said at the Aug, 10 City Council meeting. “At the end of the day, my overarching priority is financial stability organization and this community.”
Acting Manager and Animal Care Coordinator Kayla Frank appeared before the council during the appearances to the council not listed on the agenda portion of the meeting.
“I am a local resident and I have been serving this community in animal care for more than 15 years,” Frank said. “In those years, I have witnessed the strong need to have an animal shelter in place to care for our furry, four-legged friends. I am here tonight defending my passion and my position as a community service member. With the budget cuts for the upcoming calendar year, a proposal by the city has been to eliminate the Animal Shelter and the services it provides to the greater Johnson County and I am very driven to find an alternative solution.
“Society today is judged by the way it treats its animals. What are residents to think when the state of Old Drum, the dog, no longer has the Animal Shelter? Are we not the town with the slogan, ‘Home of Man’s Best Friend?’”
Frank highlighted the services provided by the shelter, including the housing and care of strays, abandoned animals and surrendered pets.
The shelter is the only animal shelter in Johnson County and currently houses 110 animals.
In an interview after the meeting, Frank said the Animal Shelter adopts out about 500 dogs and 400 cats each year.
“Our surrounding animal shelters don’t have the capacity to take on strays from a town with a population of more than 18,000 residents,” Frank said.
Frank said the Animal Shelter has been in operation for more than 43 years and in its current location for 30 years.
“By closing the shelter, you will subject more animals to starve, be hit by cars or become a public safety concern,” Frank said. “We are not a lower priority city service. We are a seven-days-a-week, on-call life-line for pets and humans, reuniting and protecting them.”
Frank said shutting down the shelter is not a viable option due to public health concern.
“I beg you to not consider the proposal and find another solution,” Frank said. “This would end everything I’ve worked so hard for. Give me the fighting opportunity to join with you in finding alternative solutions and ways to aid the city during this budget crisis.”
Frank then quoted the Eulogy to the Dog, delivered by Sen. Graham Vest at the trial of Old Drum.
“The issue is something has to be cut,” City Council member Scott Holmberg said. “We have to balance the budget.”
Mayor Bryan Jacobs expressed concern about the stray animals and the animal populations.
Tim Stanfield, animal control officer since 2006, spoke against the closing of the Animal Shelter.
“When I started this job I was dealing with vicious animals every week. … I don’t know what the fix is for the budget,” Stanfeild said. “I’m not on the council, but getting rid of the shelter is gonna rip open a big hole in this community.
Jacobs explained the Animal Shelter costs the city about $350,000 to operate while generating about $70,000 in revenue.
“No matter what we do it is going to be a negative-light situation,” City Council member Casey Lund said.
Lund said the council must, when adjusting the budget, look first at what is required by state statute.
“A lot of communities don’t have an animal shelter that is run by the city,” Lund said. “I think it is a tremendous resource that we have … however, I think that we need to look at the overall health of the city and focus on the things that are required to do by state law first and look out for the economic vitality of the greater Warrensburg area.”
Lund said alternative scenarios the city and council have looked at would include eliminating seven positions.
Jacobs said he was not comfortable with eliminating positions in the City of Warrensburg, but “if we’re going to be ‘Man’s Best Friend’ and every one of our logos has a dog on it, we need to have that animal shelter.”
Stewart said those seven positions are all currently filled.
“This is not a short-term financial problem," Stewart said. “This is a long-term financial problem. Last two, three budgets we’ve been buying time, buying time, buying time. We’ve been spending less money on infrastructure projects in this community; we decreased how often we replaced vehicles; we’ve frozen positions. You can’t keep doing that and provide the services this community expects. We’ve spent the last few years trying to be better employers and we’ve increased wages, benefits and everything else compared to market value and, in doing that, this budget includes no wage increases for city employees, if they keep their job; we’re not replacing any vehicles; we’re not doing any infrastructure projects. You can’t keep doing that. So, this is a long-term problem.”
Stewart said the city has budgeted a five percent decrease in sales tax, amounting to $3 million.
Stewart said the city has reached out to organizations such as Wayside Waifs and KC Pet Project, but neither were interested in coming to Warrensburg to provide the services of the Animal Shelter.
The council asked that city staff reach out again to those organizations.
Stewart said he would be happy to negotiate the use of the facility.
“Even with this tough decision, you’re only half-way there,” Stewart said.
A protest in favor of keeping the Animal Shelter open was outside the council chambers and can be heard, as well as the full discussion of the council, in the recording of the City Council meeting at youtube.com/watch?v=qso3DNutOp0.
The Animal Shelter remains operational at this time.
