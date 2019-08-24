WARRENSBURG — A Brush Drop Off Site, that was opened after the storm that affected much of Warrensburg on Aug. 17, will remain in operation until Sept. 6.
After Sept. 6, the site will not accept any more brush debris.
The Brush Drop Off Site is located at the West Park location on George Cooper Road/County Road 101.
The City of Warrensburg urges citizens to complete any brush cleanup of their property by this date.
Once the site is closed, the existing brush and limbs will be mulched by a private contractor.
When this process is completed, citizens will be allowed access to the mulch for their own use. The Public Works Department will not load the material and the loading must be done by those wishing to use it.
The Brush and Limb Drop Off Site located at Pine and Washington Streets will be reopened Sept. 6.
The site will be operational weekly and closed each time the container reaches capacity to allow for processing it.
The piling of brush and limbs on the concrete pad, as always, will not be allowed.
For more information, contact public works at (660) 747-9135.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.