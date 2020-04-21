WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Emergency Management Agency Director Troy Armstrong announced Monday, April 20, the appointment of Brandon Myers as JCEMA's full-time position of deputy director.
Brian Biondo previosuly held the position of deputy director.
Myers graduated from Warrensburg High School in 2002 and is a resident of Warrensburg along with his wife Alicia and daughter Olivia.
Myers has served as a volunteer with JCEMA since March 2019 and in late 2019, he was promoted to the volunteer position of operations section chief.
Myers was also an active member of the Johnson County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) deployments to numerous other counties requests for mutual aid regarding flood flight operations in 2019.
As deputy director, Myers will oversee volunteers such as the Community Emergency Response Team as well as the Household Hazardous Waste program.
