KNOB NOSTER — The City of Knob Noster is under a boil advisory due to a water main break on the southwest side of town.
The boil advisory began Thursday morning, Aug. 22, for the entire city.
City information states the boil advisory will last a minimum of two days.
City information states residents living on the southwest side of town will be without water while the rest of the town will have low pressure.
For more information, contact City Hall at (660) 563-2595.
