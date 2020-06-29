WARRENSBURG — Assessor of Johnson County Mark Reynolds announced that the Board of Equalization will begin meeting at 9 a.m. July 20, at the office of the Johnson County Commission to hear from those who disagree with the values of real estate and personal property established by the assessor for tax year 2020.
The board tentatively plans to conclude the hearings by 4 p.m. July 23.
Reynolds said the new assessments were established, notices will be sent to owners whose real property increased in value and as the law requires, the assessment books were returned to County Clerk Diane Thompson.
The next step in the property tax process is a review of assessments by the county board of equalization followed by setting of levies by the political subdivisions.
Property owners who wish to appeal their assessments or have an informal hearing prior to the Board of Equalization should contact the County Assessor’s Office at (660) 747-9822 for the necessary forms for such an appeal.
Appeal forms must be turned into the County Clerk’s Office by July 8.
Property owners appearing before the board should be prepared to present evidence to establish what they believe to be the correct value of their property.
If, after a decision of the board, the property owner is still dissatisfied with the assessment, the appeal may be lodged with the State Tax Commission and thereafter to the circuit court.
