WARRENSBURG — Community members gathered for a Black Lives Matter rally Sunday, June 28, in the shade of the trees on the Johnson County courthouse front lawn.
Alli Rhone and Jay Todd both spoke on their experiences as people of color in Warrensburg.
“There is something in the air. ... When 75 percent of the public in this country support protests about racial injustice, you know change is happening,” Johnson Countians for Justice member Steve Ciafullo, also known as Dr. Love, said in his address to the crowd. “And a change is gonna come. It’s going to come slowly, it’s going to come surely, but it’s gonna come.”
Johnson Countians for Justice organized the rally.
For more information, visit the Johnson Countians for Justice Facebook page.
