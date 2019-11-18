WARRENSBURG — The two newest members of the Warrensburg Fire Department were blindfolded and purposefully disoriented during training exercises Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the fire station, 102 S. Holden St.
Joseph Bolte and Aaron Winters are part of the WFD student program that trains students at the University of Central Missouri in firefighting while providing them with housing.
The training exercise involved the student firefighters learning how to orient themselves if they can no longer see or are disoriented while in a structure that is on fire.
Bolte and Winters donned their full gear with cloth covering their eyes. Their fellow firefighters led them to the garage, where they were turned around several times and told to find the end of a fire house.
Capt. Karl Adkison, with the help of others on-duty, rolled out fire hoses in the garage.
Bolte and Winters had to find a hose and learn how to follow the hose in the correct direction to lead them out of the "fire."
For this exercise, that included following a fire hose that was draped over the garage floor, over and through an upturned picnic table, intertwined with other fire houses, around a fan, behind a drying rack and other obstacles.
Both students completed the course and were given instruction on how to improve.
Bolte and Winters are both freshman studying crisis and disaster management.
