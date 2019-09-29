WARRENSBURG — A big day of events was planned for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County BIG Games on Saturday, Sept. 21,at the Redneck Country Club, 231 State Route 131, Holden.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County was allowed to use the clubhouse and golf course for free for the games.
The day of events included a 5K, silent auction, bingo, cornhole and a golf tournament, raising $6,500.
“The event was fantastic,” Executive Director Dana Phelps said.
Phelps came up with the idea for the BIG Games and plans to make it an annual event.
Top bingo player was Shari Mason with Team F & C Bank.
Dane Ross of Team Beagle's Bombers, took first place for the 5K with Audrey Stever, Team Stever, taking second place and Ashton Treece, Team Johnson Technology, taking third.
Cornhole winners were Tony Lerda and David Lerda with O & M Enterprises.
Team Redneck Country Club, comprised of Terry Tock and Alan Calhoun, took first place in the golf tournament.
The overall team champion was Team Beagle's Bombers, consisting of Kevin Coleman, Heather Coleman, Hayden Barwick, Ross, Conor Coleman and Max Mickey.
Cart sponsors for the event included The Committee to Elect Houx, Fairway Mortgage, Premier Auto Group, All Pro Electrical Technology, O & M Enterprises, The Shop Market and Boutique, Davis Bell Auction and Real Estate, Warrensburg Collision, Edward Jones - Kathleen Brandt, Cafe Blackadder, Homes by Darcy LLC, County Auditor Chad David and State Farm - Bobby Hoffman.
Event Sponsors were Central Bank and F & C Bank.
