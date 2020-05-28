WARRENSBURG — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County has announced its 2019 annual award winners.
Dana Phelps, executive director, said BBBS staff and Board of Directors were planning to host a reception for the winners this spring but decided it best to award the winners virtually.
“Although we didn’t get to recognize each winner in person we just could not appreciate them more” Dana Phelps said. “They and many other generous people in our county make it possible for BBBS to continue to support the relationships between adult mentors and our youth who need that support now more than ever.”
The Board of Directors voted in January from the ballot of candidates that were nominated.
Monetti Service Award - given to a board member or committee member that has shown efforts and leadership in helping BBBS reach goals during the current year.
The 2019 winner is Eddie Chitwood.
Chitwood heads up the BBBS donation center, serves as the BBBS Board of Directors secretary and helps out in a number of volunteer roles throughout the year donating countless hours of time.
“I truly wish to thank each of you that selected me for the 2019 Monetti Service Award," Chitwood said. "I also have to thank my Bin Crew (Betsey, Dennis Todd, Dennis Foresman, Stan Gustafson and Ethan Souder) who help at various times. Without them, what you give me credit for could not be possible. I have never felt unappreciated, but to receive this award and be recognized by my peers is extra special. I am very proud to be a small part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization and I thank you for your involvement as well. Together, we will continue to Defend the Potential of the youth in Johnson County."
Stormy Taylor Community Partner Award - given to an organization or business that has shown support for the organization. Support can be through monetary donations, volunteers or partnerships to help the organization.
The 2019 winners are Jack and Pat Phelps.
Jack and Pat hosted the 2019 Big Games at their farm, donating the space and food for the day.
The pair donated or attended each fundraising event BBBS hosted in 2019.
Jack and Pat said it is their pleasure to support BBBS of Johnson County.
“The youth in our communities are our future and it is important to make sure they have what they need to succeed” Jack and Pat said.
Ramona Conant Big of the Year Award - given to a Big Brother, Big Sister or Big Couple that has made a significant difference in the life of a child.
The 2019 Big of the year is Adonius Wright.
Wright has been a Big sister since 2015 and continues to be involved with her Little sister on a regular basis.
Wright has volunteered at BBBS events from time to time and is a spokesperson and advocate for the BBBS mission.
"I am very honored to receive this award and am grateful to have been paired with Amiya for the past 5 years," Wright said. "She really is an awesome young lady and keeps me on my toes. I share this award with my spouse who graciously took on Amiya along with me and has always welcomed Amiya into our family and home. Dana and Dane at Big Brothers Big Sisters have made my job easier by keeping me in the loop regarding upcoming events which allows Amiya and I to regularly try new things that I may not have thought of on my own. I couldn't have done it without the great support system that they provide."
Anyone wanting to learn more about supporting the program or becoming a Big or a Little should email dana@bbbsjoco.org or call the office at (660) 429-1991.
