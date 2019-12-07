Big Auction raises $22,000

WARRENBURG — Residents of Johnson County got into the holiday season a little early at the Big Brothers Big Sisters 17th annual Big Auction on Nov. 21 at Milestones Barn, 380 N.W. Business Highway 13.
The event featured winter and holiday themed items in a silent auction, live auction, raffles and a dessert dash.
Nearly 100 donors made contributions to the auctions.
BBBS Executive Director Dana Phelps said close to 200 people attended the event and $22,000 was raised and will be used to fund BBBS programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.