WARRENSBURG — Players Restaurant & Lounge, 627 E. Russell Avenue, played host to the 2019 Best of the 'Burg celebration.
This was the fourth year for Best of the 'Burg contest and third year for the celebration event.
Each summer the staff of the Daily Star-Journal has the privilege of announcing the winners of its annual Best of the ’Burg contest.
Community members voted on their favorite retailers, service providers, health care professionals, educators, entertainment venues and everything in between.
More than 71,000 votes were cast in 2019.
The results are a testament that “shop local” isn’t just a trendy catchphrase. It’s a way of life.
In the spring the DSJ invites its readers to vote on their favorite people, places and things in more than 100 categories.
Ballots appeared for multiple weeks in the newspaper and online.
The winners were announce in the Tuesday, July 30, edition of the Daily Star-Journal.
Winners and Star Businesses celebrated their awards a night earlier, Monday, July 29, at the annual celebration.
More than 100 people attend this year's celebration event.
Chris Foster provided music for the event while Todd Lamanske showed off his up-close magic.
The recognition continues throughout the year as Best of the ’Burg certificates and banners are proudly displayed in offices, lobbies, restaurants and shops.
The Best of the ’Burg seal also provides a guide to consumers, who know they can trust the endorsement of their friends and neighbors wherever they see it.
