WARRENSBURG — A year ago this time, Roger Best was days away from taking over as the interim president of the University of Central Missouri. At this time in 2018, Charles Ambrose was still the host of the Warrensburg Community Band's annual President's Lawn Concert at UCM.
Jump ahead a year a now.
Best is now just months away from having a full year of presidency under his belt at UCM and played host to his first lawn concert as president of Monday, July 29.
"In many ways it has been surreal," Best said. "It has been a great year from the standpoint of fantastic people I get to work with and get to engage with this position."
As Best looked back on the past year, he said he is proud of where the university has come in that time.
"It has not only been surreal but has been an overwhelmingly positive year based on the support we have had from others," Best said.
Community members filled Selmo Park on Monday to enjoy the music, ice cream and meet with Best and other members of the university and community.
"We love any opportunity we have to have anyone we can from the community on campus," Best said. "My perspective is that we are not separate from the community, we are not a community in and of ourselves, we are one big community. So for use to open our doors and have members of the broader community come in and enjoy some ice cream and other's company and the Community Band, who always does a great job, that is something I want to encourage and make sure we continue to do."
Best said he reminds community members that they are always welcome to come to performances and events at the university.
"The more that we can have people on campus, the more we feel that we are fulfilling that mission that we have," Best said.
