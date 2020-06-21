WARRENSBURG — Tarl Bentley was ready to mow his yard Friday morning, June 19, when his wife told him she thought he should wait until the afternoon.
Then about noon, there was a knock on Bentley's door.
As he opened the door, his sister-in-law was waiting on the door step. She told him to come outside because he had a surprise on its way but it wasn't there just yet.
"I had no idea whatsoever," Bentley said. "I could not figure out why they were coming by."
Bentley did not have to wait long though as shortly after walking outside, car horns started sounding and around the corner came a truck with a trailer hauling a new zero turn lawn mower.
Jorge Guevara got out of the vehicle and asked Bentley what he thought of the mower, only to inform Bentley that he was the new owner.
Guevara said he saw on Facebook a couple weeks ago that Bentley had mowed the vacant lot in Warrensburg, 121 E. Cooper Boulevard in Warrensburg, with his push mower and the help from some other community members.
"He was the guy that instead of going to Facebook, he actually took action and that is what we need in our community," Guevara said. "We need people to unify our community and take action for a better result and he is that guy."
Guevara said he was encouraged by what Bentley did and by those who helped him that he wanted to thank Bentley for his work.
"Absolute shock, I was not expecting this whenever I did that," Bentley said of mowing the lot. "Whenever I cut that grass, I was not expecting anything but just to get it done."
Guevara said he tried to find Bentley on Facebook and asked around if other people knew how to get in contact with him.
This is when Guevara found out that he knew Bentley's sister-in-law and started to get the plans in place to reward Bentley for his ask of service.
"It is an inspiration," Guevara said. "I wish there were more Tarl's in the world that take action and not go to Facebook and complain."
Guevara's father is the owner of Guesa USA which owns the Dairy Queen in Sedalia, Steak 'n Shake in Sedalia and AFC Care in Sedalia.
Guesa USA is based out of Sedalia and Orlando, Florida, and owns businesses in Sedalia and Florida.
Guevara said Guesa USA reached out to Otten Small Engine Services in Sedalia and they connected to help provide Bentley with a new mower and trailer.
"When people do something for the community, they have to be rewarded and that is what we are all about," Guevara said. "We are community oriented."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.